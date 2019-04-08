5-star Bresee details visit to Clemson for spring game

One of the biggest names that visited Clemson on Saturday for the spring game was Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

The nation’s No. 1 defensive prospect arrived to campus with his father and a teammate Saturday morning. They stayed overnight before flying back home Sunday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bresee about his experience in Tigertown over the weekend.

“It was really good,” he said. “We got to see a really good atmosphere in the spring game, and then got to talk with the coaches for a while and spend some good, quality time with them. So, it was a good visit.”

The visit gave Bresee another chance to continue building upon his already strong relationship with head coach Dabo Swinney and the rest of the staff.

“He’s awesome,” Bresee said of Swinney. “He’s got really good morals, and he just seems like a real genuine guy and seems to really care about his players.”

Bresee has developed a close bond with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and has a good relationship with defensive coordinator Brent Venables as well.

The coaches view Bresee as a versatile lineman capable of manning any position on the defensive line.

“They think I can play anywhere on the line, from a 3-technique all the way out to a 7 or a 9,” he said. “So, that’s where they think I fit in the scheme of things.”

Clemson’s history of producing NFL D-linemen certainly appeals to Bresee when he considers the program. However, that is not the biggest reason he is high on Clemson.

“That’s a good part of why you would look at Clemson,” he said. “But when you get there and you feel the atmosphere there, all the coaches just seem real genuine and seem to really care about their players. That’s a big part, but I think the main part is just how you feel comfortable and how you fit in with everybody.”

As Bresee goes through the recruiting process, he is looking closely at a few factors that will help decide his college choice.

“Really just where I feel comfortable, where I think I’ll be able to impact the team early and be able to play,” he said. “Just where I feel comfortable and where there’s a good family atmosphere and where I think everybody in my family will be welcome. Those are really the things that play into it.”

Prior to this past weekend, Bresee also visited Clemson for the South Carolina game in November. He attended Clemson’s junior day in March 2018 as well.

Last November, Bresee released a top six that included Clemson along with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

So, where do the Tigers stand with the country’s top-ranked defender following his latest visit to Death Valley?

“They’re definitely high on my list,” he said. “It’s definitely a school that I’m really interested in.”