Clemson at the top for 5-star LB after visit

Woodbridge (Va.) five-star linebacker Antoine Sampah made another visit to Clemson on Saturday for the Tigers’ spring game.

“Enjoyed it a lot,” Sampah told The Clemson Insider. “Had a great visit.”

Sampah (6-2, 220) received an offer from the Tigers last spring. He has visited Clemson several times, including for a junior day, the Dabo Swinney Camp and the Louisville game last season.

What stood out to him the most about Saturday’s experience?

“Just being so welcomed by the team and coaches,” he said. “Great family feel there.”

While on campus, Sampah chopped it up with a lot of the Clemson commits that were in attendance for the spring game.

The nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker per Rivals also spoke with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I had a brief talk with Venables before the game,” Sampah said. “He just was excited for me to come and watch what Clemson’s about, and he sees me fitting right in.”

In late February, Sampah released a list of his top eight schools that included Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State and West Virginia.

According to Sampah, he does not have a firm timetable for his commitment decision.

“Trying to do it soon,” he said, “but I’m not in any rush.”

Clemson is in a good spot with the standout prospect following Saturday’s visit.

“Top of my list for sure,” he said.

Sampah is the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to Rivals, while ESPN also ranks him as a top-40 national prospect (No. 39).