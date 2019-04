The Clemson baseball team jumped up seven spots in the new D1 Baseball Poll, which was released Monday.

The Tigers, who took two of three games from then No. 10 Louisville over the weekend, moved from No. 23 in the poll to No. 16 this week. The Cardinals fell to No. 20 in the new poll.

Clemson (24-8, 11-4 ACC) and Ole Miss were the biggest movers in this week’s poll. The Rebels moved up seven spots as well, from No. 18 to No. 11.