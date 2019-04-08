Clemson lands commitment from 5-star corner

Clemson has added another big piece to its 2020 recruiting class, landing a verbal commitment from five-star cornerback Fred Davis.

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy standout announced his decision on Monday night. He chose Clemson over offers from Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn, among others.

“When I first went there they showed me different love,” Davis said on Jax Sports Radio 92.5 FM. “There is just a different kind of vibe there.”

Davis is fresh off a visit to Clemson for the spring game on Saturday. He also visited Clemson for the program’s elite junior day in January after receiving an offer from the Tigers in December.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder is ranked as high as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2020 class per Rivals.

“They are getting a long, physical corner,” Davis said.

Davis gives the Tigers their second verbal pledge from a defensive back in three days, joining Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star safety R.J. Mickens, who committed to Clemson while on campus for Saturday’s spring game.

The Tigers now have 11 total commitments in their 2020 class. Davis becomes the first five-star commit in the class, which ranks No. 2 nationally behind only Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite.