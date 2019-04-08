Florida TE loves family atmosphere at Clemson

After attending Clemson’s junior day in March, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep tight end Diego LaMonica returned to campus for the Tigers’ spring game Saturday at Death Valley.

“It was amazing,” LaMonica told TCI. “To see that many people come out for a spring game, that’s insane. The whole (lower bowl) was filled out.”

One of the highlights of the visit for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect was witnessing the Tigers’ famous pregame tradition of running down the hill.

“I’ve always seen videos, but to witness it in person with everybody screaming and all that, it was pretty cool,” he said.

LaMonica made the trip to Clemson in March with his father. This time around, he brought his mother with him.

“My mom loved it,” he said. “She absolutely fell in love.”

LaMonica spoke with several members of the coaching staff while on campus including tight ends coach Danny Pearman, who plans to visit LaMonica’s school to check him out during the upcoming spring evaluation period.

“Coach Pearman, he said he was excited to see me,” LaMonica said. “He told me that he looked forward to me coming back in the summer for the camp, being able to see what I do in person. And he said that he hopes to come see me during spring ball.”

A junior in the class of 2020, LaMonica has over a dozen offers from schools such as Oregon, UCF, West Virginia, Virginia, Syracuse, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt. He is hoping to see the Tigers join his offer list moving forward.

“As of right now, I don’t really have a top list of schools that I’ve chosen,” he said. “But I do really like Clemson.”

The family atmosphere and culture at Clemson really appeals to LaMonica.

“Every time I’ve been up there, the coaches’ kids are always running around,” he said. “I see all the parents, they’re always at the games and all that stuff. I even saw a couple of them at practice last time I went up. So, just being able to see how family oriented it is was pretty cool.”