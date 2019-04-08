Photo Gallery: 5-star Fred Davis visits Death Valley

5-star CB Fred Davis is set to announce his commitment Monday night.  Davis was back in Death Valley for the Orange White Game Saturday.

Here are a few shots of Davis’ visit.

