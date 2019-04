GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott spoke to the Greenwood Clemson Club in Greenwood, S.C., Monday evening.

Prior to the Prowl & Growl event, Scott updated The Clemson Insider on how his two freshmen, Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson, graded in the Orange & White Spring Game this past Saturday. Ngata had five catches for 127 yards, while Ladson caught five passes for 102 yards in the game.

Watch Scott’s interview on TCITV.