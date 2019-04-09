4-star California RB names Clemson his top school

Folsom (Calif.) four-star running back Daniyel Ngata was among the top prospects in attendance for Clemson’s spring game Saturday.

“Visit was great, enjoyed it a lot,” Ngata told The Clemson Insider. “Pretty much everything (stood out), just mostly talking to all the coaches and a few other players.”

Ngata made the trip to Clemson with his parents to watch his big brother – freshman receiver Joseph Ngata – play in the spring game. He recorded five receptions for 127 yards in the contest at Death Valley.

“Joe did great I think, but he has a lot of room for improvement,” Daniyel said, “and I think that’s going to be really scary since he’s only a freshman.”

While on campus, Daniyel hung out with Joseph and some of the other players such as junior receiver Tee Higgins. He also spoke with several members of the coaching staff including co-offensive coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“They all said to me I would be a weapon in their offense by how I can catch the ball out the backfield and line up in slot, but also be a true running back,” Daniyel said.

Clemson extended an offer to Daniyel in mid-March, joining Alabama, Arizona State, LSU, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Washington, Washington State and a number of other schools on his offer list.

Where do the Tigers stand in his recruitment following the spring game visit?

“My top school,” he said.

“Everything I expected on my trip was there,” he added. “I love the atmosphere of the school, and all the coaches there.”

Daniyel is the No. 2 all-purpose back and No. 68 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. As a junior in 2018, he rushed for 874 yards and 10 touchdowns while also recording 36 receptions for 666 yards and 10 more scores.