Cervenka wants to see better communication up front

Without first-team All-American Mitch Hyatt on the offensive line, senior Gage Cervenka will have to step up as a leader for Clemson this coming season.

After last week’s Spring Game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, Cervenka repeatedly mentioned that the offensive line needs to work on their communication.

Cervenka on Clemson fans

“The fan base, I want to say thanks to all of that. That was an incredible showing of all our fans. It’s really nice to come to a spring game and to get an atmosphere sort of like we play in to get the young guys that experience and the feel of what it’s like. It’s amazing. I want to thank the fans for coming out.”

Cervenka on the spring game

“It was a little rough here and there. I feel like I didn’t perform like I should have and to be that leader I needed to be and show the guys how things run. A little slow at first, but got better towards the end.’’

Cervenka on what the offensive line needs to work on

“At first, we weren’t all on the same page and that can really crush an offense if you aren’t on the same page. That is a big thing. We switched up a lot, so we’ve got guys you aren’t normally playing with. Being able to throw anybody in and being able to communicate and all be on the same page, we need to work on.”

Cervenka on working together

“That’s what you need going into any season and just being one unit. So we’ve got skills and drills coming up this summer, summer workout and things like that. It will help get back into the grind of workouts and things like that.”

Cervenka on why the offensive line was struggling to creates holes

“Communication. I felt we all weren’t on the same page. We were getting some late calls to each other. It was tough trying to each other. With that being said, communication and all being on the same page.”