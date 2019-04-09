Scott continues to be impressed with readiness of Ladson, Ngata

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Jeff Scott knows Saturday’s performance in the Orange & White Game will go a long way in helping the confidence of his two freshmen receivers as they head into the summer.

Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson shined in Clemson’s annual spring game this past Saturday. Ngata had five catches for 127 yards to lead all receivers, while Ladson caught five passes for 102 yards in the game.

“Frank and Joe got an opportunity and made a bunch of plays,” Scott said to The Clemson Insider prior to Monday’s Prowl & Growl event in Greenwood, S.C. “I just got done grading the video today and they did really well for the first time out there in that type of venue. So, I think the confidence they can take from that is going to be really important for them going into the summer and leading into the fall.”

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator says Ngata is one of the more physically gifted receivers he has seen for a freshman. The Folsom, Calif., native checked into Clemson this past January at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds.

“He is put together. He is. He is very physically gifted,” Scott said. “I think that is easy for everybody to see. What I get a chance to see in the meeting room every day is how smart he is. He is very consciousness. He is a very quick learner and he ask good questions. He is going to be a special talent for sure.”

Scott thinks Ladson is going to be special as well. On Saturday, the freshman looked like a former Tiger who used to “wow” the fans at Death Valley quiet often. That guy’s name was Sammy Watkins.

“They are both from South Florida. Both wear number two,” Clemson’s wide receivers coach said. “He has that speed that sometimes can come out of South Florida and his acceleration is a little bit different that you can’t coach.

“Also, like Sammy, he came in a little bit further ahead technically than where I was expecting him to be. If he can have half the career Sammy had than I think we are all going to be happy because, obviously, Sammy had a great career. Frank has a big future, and this will be big for him this summer to just get in the weight room and try to get a little bit stronger.”