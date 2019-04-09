Tigers host Charleston Southern in Midweek Contest

No. 13 Clemson (24-8) welcomes Charleston Southern (12-24) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for an in-state midweek contest.
The Series
|Meetings:
|21 (first met in 1976)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 20-1
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 17-1 (Clemson leads 17-1 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 5-0 at DKS in 2018
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 17-1 (CU: 3-0; CofC: 14-1)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 39-19 all-time on April 9 with a 27-7 mark at home.
|This is the first of four games against Big South opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson will host Winthrop on April 23 before a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb on May 4-5.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). Clemson is 136-31 in those meetings with a 102-16 record at home.
|Coach Lee has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Gardner-Webb and Longwood). Lee is 45-13 against the programs, including an 8-0 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-0 vs. Winthrop).
The Buccaneers
|Head Coach:
|Adam Ward (3rd season at Charleston Southern)
|2018 Recap:
|19-35 (10-17; 7th Big South) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|6th in Big South (10 teams)
|Road Record:
|3-13 (9-15 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 16-3 @ Longwood (Sun, 4/7)
L, 6-7 @ Longwood (Sat, 4/6)
L, 2-3 @ Longwood (Sat, 4/6)
W, 10-5 vs. The Citadel (Wed, 4/3)
L, 7-11 @ USC Upstate (Tue, 4/2)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|5.2 RPG, .248 BA, 49 2B, 4 3B, 21 HR, 151 BB, 30 HBP, 309 K, 31-41 SB
|Pitching:
|4.97 ERA, .261 OBA (328 hits), 121 BB, 36 HBP, & 286 K in 317.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.952 (65 errors in 1354 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|15-6 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 4-7 (11) vs. #10 Louisville (Sun, 4/7)
W, 6-3 vs. #10 Louisville (Sat, 4/6)
W, 5-1 vs. #10 Louisville (Fri, 4/5)
L, 3-5 vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/2)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.9 RPG, .269 BA, 62 2B, 4 3B, 40 HR, 153 BB, 38 HBP, 282 K, 53-70 SB
|Pitching:
|3.33 ERA, .231 OBA (245 hits), 102 BB, 34 HBP, & 295 K in 289.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.968 (39 errors in 1215 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Charleston Southern
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|16
|Brooks Bryan
|FR
|.194 BA, 4 2B, 4 RBI, & 11 BB in 21 games
|1B
|19
|Ryan Stoudemire
|JR
|.275 BA, 5 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 34 games
|2B
|5
|Jason Miller
|SR
|.278 BA, 1 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 36 games
|SS
|7
|Ryan Rizk
|SO
|.155 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 26 games
|3B
|4
|Reid Hardwick
|JR
|.278 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 35 games
|LF
|6
|Dante Blakeney
|JR
|.250 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 18 games
|CF
|24
|Josh Litchfield
|SR
|.265 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 34 games
|RF
|3
|Kyle Horton
|FR
|.300 BA, 7 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 30 games
|DH
|20
|Max Ryerson
|FR
|.323 BA, 2 2B, 5 HR, & 23 RBI in 24 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.276 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 29 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.307 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 26 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.296 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 32 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.309 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 32 games
|3B
|15
|James Parker
|FR
|.296 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 16 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.301 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 32 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.277 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 32 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.290 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 10 RBI in 27 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.299 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 25 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|RHP
|40
|Logan Adams
|FR
|0-1/8 app (3 GS)/11.02 ERA (16.1 IP)/.319 OBA (23 hits)/9 BB/11 K
|LHP
|32
|Jacob Hennessy
|JR
|2-0/6 app (0 GS)/6.17 ERA (11.2 IP)/.250 OBA (11 hits)/7 BB/10 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Charleston Southern
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Cooper
|.667
|1-1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0-1
|0-1 SB
|Byrd
|.500
|2-2
|6
|3
|3
|5
|0-1
|3 HR
|Greene
|.333
|3-2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3-1
|2B
|Davidson
|.125
|2-2
|8
|2
|1
|3
|2-2
|HR, 1-1 SB
|Teodosio
|.000
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0-2
|J. Hawkins
|.000
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0-2
|Wilkie
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Jones
|0.00
|1-1
|1-0
|5.1
|2
|0
|0
|2-8
|.111
|Hennessy
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0-2
|.100
|Clark
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|.000
|Gobin
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|.333
|Marr
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0-2
|.250
|Crawford
|0.00
|2-0
|0-0
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|2-1
|.250