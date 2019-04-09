Tigers host Charleston Southern in Midweek Contest

Clemson is 39-19 all-time on April 9 with a 27-7 mark at home.

This is the first of four games against Big South opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson will host Winthrop on April 23 before a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb on May 4-5.

The Tigers have faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). Clemson is 136-31 in those meetings with a 102-16 record at home.