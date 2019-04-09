Tigers host Charleston Southern in Midweek Contest

Baseball

Tigers host Charleston Southern in Midweek Contest

No. 13 Clemson (24-8) welcomes Charleston Southern (12-24) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for an in-state midweek contest.

 

The Series

Meetings: 21 (first met in 1976)
Series Record: Clemson leads 20-1
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 17-1 (Clemson leads 17-1 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 5-0 at DKS in 2018
vs. Lee: Lee leads 17-1 (CU: 3-0; CofC: 14-1)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 39-19 all-time on April 9 with a 27-7 mark at home.
This is the first of four games against Big South opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson will host Winthrop on April 23 before a home-and-home series with Gardner-Webb on May 4-5.
The Tigers have faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Longwood and Radford). Clemson is 136-31 in those meetings with a 102-16 record at home.
Coach Lee has faced eight of the 10 current Big South programs (missing Gardner-Webb and Longwood). Lee is 45-13 against the programs, including an 8-0 record at Clemson (3-0 vs. Charleston Southern, 2-0 vs. Presbyterian, 3-0 vs. Winthrop). 

The Buccaneers

Head Coach: Adam Ward (3rd season at Charleston Southern)
2018 Recap: 19-35 (10-17; 7th Big South) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 6th in Big South (10 teams)
Road Record: 3-13 (9-15 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 16-3 @ Longwood (Sun, 4/7)
L, 6-7 @ Longwood (Sat, 4/6)
L, 2-3 @ Longwood (Sat, 4/6)
W, 10-5 vs. The Citadel (Wed, 4/3)
L, 7-11 @ USC Upstate (Tue, 4/2)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 5.2 RPG, .248 BA, 49 2B, 4 3B, 21 HR, 151 BB, 30 HBP, 309 K, 31-41 SB
Pitching: 4.97 ERA, .261 OBA (328 hits), 121 BB, 36 HBP, & 286 K in 317.0 IP
Fielding: .952 (65 errors in 1354 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 15-6 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 4-7 (11) vs. #10 Louisville (Sun, 4/7)
W, 6-3 vs. #10 Louisville (Sat, 4/6)
W, 5-1 vs. #10 Louisville (Fri, 4/5)
L, 3-5 vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/2)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.9 RPG, .269 BA, 62 2B, 4 3B, 40 HR, 153 BB, 38 HBP, 282 K, 53-70 SB
Pitching: 3.33 ERA, .231 OBA (245 hits), 102 BB, 34 HBP, & 295 K in 289.0 IP
Fielding: .968 (39 errors in 1215 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Charleston Southern
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 16 Brooks Bryan FR .194 BA, 4 2B, 4 RBI, & 11 BB in 21 games
1B 19 Ryan Stoudemire JR .275 BA, 5 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 34 games
2B 5 Jason Miller SR .278 BA, 1 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 36 games
SS 7 Ryan Rizk SO .155 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 3 RBI in 26 games
3B 4 Reid Hardwick JR .278 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 18 RBI in 35 games
LF 6 Dante Blakeney JR .250 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 13 RBI in 18 games
CF 24 Josh Litchfield SR .265 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 34 games
RF 3 Kyle Horton FR .300 BA, 7 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 30 games
DH 20 Max Ryerson FR .323 BA, 2 2B, 5 HR, & 23 RBI in 24 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .276 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 29 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .307 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 26 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .296 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 32 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .309 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 32 games
3B 15 James Parker FR .296 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 16 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .301 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 32 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .277 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 32 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .290 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 10 RBI in 27 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .299 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 25 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

RHP 40 Logan Adams FR 0-1/8 app (3 GS)/11.02 ERA (16.1 IP)/.319 OBA (23 hits)/9 BB/11 K
LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy JR 2-0/6 app (0 GS)/6.17 ERA (11.2 IP)/.250 OBA (11 hits)/7 BB/10 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Charleston Southern

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Cooper .667 1-1 3 0 2 0 0-1 0-1 SB
Byrd .500 2-2 6 3 3 5 0-1 3 HR
Greene .333 3-2 6 0 2 0 3-1 2B
Davidson .125 2-2 8 2 1 3 2-2 HR, 1-1 SB
Teodosio .000 1-1 3 0 0 0 0-2
J. Hawkins .000 1-1 2 0 0 0 0-2
Wilkie N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Jones 0.00 1-1 1-0 5.1 2 0 0 2-8 .111
Hennessy 0.00 1-0 0-0 3.2 1 0 0 0-2 .100
Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0-1 .000
Gobin 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 1-0 .333
Marr 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 1 0 0 0-2 .250
Crawford 0.00 2-0 0-0 0.2 1 0 0 2-1 .250

 

