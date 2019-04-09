Tuesday's Game with Charleston Southern Cancelled

Due to forecasted inclement weather, the scheduled game between Charleston Southern and Clemson on Tuesday at 6 p.m., at Doug Kingsmore Stadium was canceled.

The Tigers are now scheduled to play Presbyterian College at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday, May 7 at 6 p.m., on ACC Network Extra.

Tickets for the originally-scheduled game against Charleston Southern on Tuesday are valid for the game against against Presbyterian College on May 7. Fans who purchased single-game tickets for Tuesday’s game against Charleston Southern can receive a refund by calling 1-800-CLEMSON.

The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday at 6 p.m., against Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.