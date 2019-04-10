Clemson pitching was dominant in win over Furman

Clemson pitching dominated Furman in No. 13 Clemson’s 2-0 victory Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Starter Jacob Hennessy went 6 1/3 innings, while allowing just two hits and striking out three to earn his third victory of the season.

Brooks Crawford came on with one out in the seventh inning to earn just his second career save. He did not allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Catcher Kyle Wilkie drove in Sam Hall in the bottom of the fifth inning with two outs for what turned out to be the eventual game-winning run.

Watch all three players talk about the Tigers’ victory on TCITV.