Hennessy flawless as Tigers shut out Furman

Clemson did not get many runs in Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Furman at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, but it did not need very many thanks to starter Jacob Hennessy.

The lefty had perhaps the best outing of his career, pitching close to seven scoreless innings while allowing just two hits in his third win of the season. Hennessy improved to 3-0 on the season.

Brooks Crawford closed the game for the Tigers, who won their 15th straight following a loss, dating back to last April.

Hennessy went 6 1/3 innings Wednesday night. Though he was not overpowering, he had just three strikeouts, the junior was efficient throwing strikes. He induced 10 ground balls and did not issue a walk.

Wednesday was just the second time in Hennessy’s career he did not allow a run when pitching six or more innings. He gave up just three hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings against Dallas Baptist on February 23, 2018.

Crawford was just as effective when he came in the game in the seventh inning. He pitched the final 2 2/3 in earning the save. It was his first save for the senior since his freshman year. The righty did not allow a hit. He had one strikeout and no walks.

Clemson (25-8) finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning to get on the scoreboard. With two outs and Sam Hall at third base, catcher Kyle Wilkie drove a base hit to left center to score Hall easily from third.

Hall’s run was set up by a balk from Furman pitcher Nik Verbeke, who was charged with the loss.

The Tigers added to their lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Bo Majkowski brought Grayson Byrd home for a 2-0 lead. Majkowski had two hits to lead the team.

Furman fell to 11-21 overall.

Clemson will travel to Florida State on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Seminoles. Friday’s game is set to begin at 6 p.m., from Tallahassee, Fla.