Highly regarded running back recaps Clemson visit

Highly regarded sophomore running back Evan Pryor was among the prospects in attendance for Clemson’s spring game Saturday.

The Cornelius (N.C.) Hough standout made the trip to campus with his parents.

“It was fun. I got to see new things. It was fun,” Pryor said of the visit. “I got to see the new indoor facility and other things they had to offer. Stuff I didn’t know about.”

Pryor (5-11, 185) paid close attention to Tavien Feaster and Clemson’s running back corps during the spring game.

“They are strong at that position,” Pryor said. “Feaster is good as well. Their play reminds me of myself.”

A sophomore in the class of 2021, Pryor owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and others.

Pryor believes that an offer from Clemson will come down the road, based on what he has heard from co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott.

“Coach Elliott just told me to keep my head down and grind. Keep my grades straight and all that,” Pryor said. “He said they are slow with the process. He said it will come. Just for me to be patient.”

Pryor said he and Elliott have known each other for quite some time.

“Coach Elliott and I have a close relationship,” he said. “We have been working together since I was in the third grade. He’s a great coach but an even better guy.”

Pryor plans to return to Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer as he tries to earn an offer from the Tigers.

“An offer from them would mean a lot,” he said. “It would have a great impact on my recruitment as well as speed up my process.”

Pryor said he will release a list of his top schools soon. Up next for him is a visit to North Carolina this week followed by a trip to Oregon next week.

247Sports ranks Pryor as the No. 6 running back in the class of 2021.