Clemson pitchers Jacob Hennessy and Brooks Crawford combined to give up just two hits Wednesday as No. 13 Clemson shut out Furman, 2-0, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“As far as our performance, that may be the best pitching performance we had in my four years here,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said afterward. “We only threw eighty-nine pitches tonight.”

Watch Lee’s post-game press conference on TCITV