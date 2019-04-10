Sawicki pushing Potter for kicking job

Senior transfer Steven Sawicki made all three field goal attempts during the last week’s Spring Game at Death Valley.

Sawicki made field goals of 25, 43 and 43 yards in the game.

After the game, Sawicki spoke to the media.

Sawicki on competing for the starting job

“I’ve been kicking for four years. I’ve always had that competition, so it doesn’t really bother me that much. I’ve always been competing with people.”

Sawicki on competing with B.T. Potter

“It’s been great. Over the fall, it was great because we would go out there and have a lot of fun during practice. With the Spring Game, when we talk about it, I get to brag the rest of the season about winning the Spring Game.”

Sawicki on his confidence

“I’ve been out for the past week with a small back injury, so coming out today and being able to peg them through is huge.”

Sawicki on accomplishing his goals this spring

“I feel like I put my best foot forward coming out and nailing all my kicks.”

Sawicki on how he became a Clemson Tiger

“Originally, I played my first two seasons of college football at North Carolina A&T, and I decided to transfer for engineering purposes. I walked on before last spring, and it’s been good ever since.”