Swinney says he now knows he has arrived
By:
|
Robert MacRae
1 hour ago
CHARLESTON — Clemson’s Prowl & Growl event stopped in Charleston Wednesday night.
The media caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney before the event started.
Swinney said he now knows he has arrived after hearing a story from a local reporter.
