Clemson finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning against Furman Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

With two outs and Sam Hall at third base, catcher Kyle Wilkie drove a base hit to left center to score Hall easily from third.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead. Clemson had three walks in the inning and a balk before Wilkie’s two-out RBI hit.