Brownell says there will be no drastic changes to his program

On Tuesday, Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell sat down with athletic director Dan Radakovich to discuss the state of the program and what the Tigers can do next year to get back to the NCAA Tournament after just missing it this season.

Brownell told the media prior to Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl event in Charleston that his meeting with Radakovich went well and that there are not any drastic changes to make within the program.

Clemson just wrapped a 20-14 season on March 24. And though the Tigers secured their first back-to-back 20-win seasons in the Brownell era, they still missed the NCAA Tournament.

A lot of that was due to the fact they lost six games by two points or less, including five ACC’s games on the last shot or possession.

“We have done a lot over the last four or five years with improving facilities,” Brownell said. “I have been heavily involved in fundraising efforts and friend raising efforts to get people to get behind Clemson basketball and financially support us. That has changed dramatically from when I first got here.

“It is has allowed us to do some other things. Hire more folks to get inside our program and help us in different ways and have a couple of program organizers to help continue to give us a first-class experience for our players.”

Clemson has added a couple of new positions to Brownell’s support staff in the last couple of years. Former Tiger Terrell McIntyre is in his second year as director of player development. Last year, Marty Simmons was brought in as a special assistant to the head coach, while Lucas McKay jumped over from operations director to director of recruiting.

“I think we are constantly looking to improve,” Brownell said. “I think what we are doing is really good. We just have to continue to develop players. We are proud of the way our guys are graduating. We are proud of the way they are representing us in the community.

“Obviously, this past year, we would have like to have won one more game and made the NCAA Tournament, but we are doing a lot of really good things.”