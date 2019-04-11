Instant Replay: No. 13 Clemson 2, Furman 0

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 2-0 win over Furman on Wednesday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

After four scoreless innings, the Tigers (25-8) finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sam Hall got things started with a two-out walk before stealing second base and moving up to third base on a balk. Following a walk to Logan Davidson, Kyle Wilkie hit a ball into left center to bring in Hall and give Clemson a 1-0 lead. The Tigers would double their lead in the eighth as Grayson Byrd and Davis Sharpe were both hit by pitches before Bo Majkowski hit a check-swing RBI single into left for a 2-0 lead. The Paladins (11-21) were kept off balance all night by Clemson pitchers Jacob Hennessy and Brooks Crawford, who combined to not let a Furman runner reach second base as the Tigers swept the two-game series between the teams.

Game-Changing Moment:

The key moment in the game came in the fifth inning. Hall’s aggressiveness on the base path moved him all the way to third following a walk and allowed Wilkie to come through with what would be all the runs that Clemson would need in the game.

What went right?

Hennessy and Crawford were outstanding. Hennessy allowed just two hits in 6.1 innings with no walks and three strikeouts to earn his third win, while Crawford retired all eight batters he faced in 2.2 innings to earn his first save of the season. Majkowski led all hitters with two hits while he and Wilkie each drove in a run.

What went wrong?

The Tiger offense struggled some throughout the night, collecting only six hits (along with five walks and two HBPs). Clemson stranded 10 runners in the contest.