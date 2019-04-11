Tigers ‘in a good spot’ with elite 2021 DB

Highly touted defensive back Tony Grimes is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne has over two dozen offers under his belt already.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with the elite cornerback about his recruitment and where Clemson stands early on.

“They’re in a good spot! For sure,” he said of the Tigers.

As for the recruiting process, Grimes says “everything is going really good.”

“Just right now focusing on track and camp season around the corner,” he said. “Me and my father are going to take a break from the road for like a week, then get back at seeing colleges.”

Grimes has visited Clemson a couple of times, most recently in March, and said he has a “very good” relationship with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“Every time I visit it’s always a great bond between us,” Grimes said. “Coach Venables and Coach Reed have known me since freshman year. They’re great coaches and human beings.”

According to Grimes, Venables and Reed are planning to stop by his school to check in on him during the upcoming spring evaluation period.

Moving forward, Grimes has several schools in mind that he wants to visit when he hits the road again after a short hiatus.

“Oklahoma, Texas, LSU and Ohio State,” he named. “That’s all I know as of right now.”

Grimes is looking to get back to Clemson sooner than later as well.

“Soon as possible after visiting the schools listed,” he said. “Not a bad drive at all.”

Grimes is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2021 class. In February, he released a list of his top 15 schools that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, TCU, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.