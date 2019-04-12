4-star receiver updates recruitment after latest Clemson visit

Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has been a very frequent visitor to Clemson.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout has made numerous trips to campus since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, and he returned for the spring game last Saturday.

“I enjoyed my visit like I have enjoyed the many others to Clemson,” Williams told TCI. “Always a great visit.”

Williams (6-3, 185) liked what he saw from Clemson’s receivers during the spring game and especially enjoyed watching Justyn Ross, his former Central High School teammate.

“That’s what I expected to see from the receivers that are at Clemson,” Williams said. “But of course I’m proud of Justyn.”

Williams was able to hang out with some of the other recruits that attended the spring game, including five-star quarterback and top Clemson target D.J. Uiagalelei.

“I talked to D.J. for a while,” Williams said. “He’s a really cool guy. Great QB, too.”

Williams is set to make an official visit to Tennessee for the Vols’ spring game this weekend. He plans to officially visit Auburn soon as well and named Clemson as another school that will definitely get an official visit.

In February, Williams announced a top 12 that included Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida, Florida State, LSU and Arkansas.

Per Williams, he has eliminated some of the aforementioned schools from contention and will release an updated list of top schools soon. Williams plans to announce his decision on Aug. 24.

“I’m not considering a few. I will drop the list soon,” he said. “Arkansas, Oregon and Texas A&M are not in the mix. The rest are.”

Williams is considered a top-100 national prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 19 wideout in the 2020 class. As a junior, Williams tallied close to 700 yards receiving and eight touchdowns while helping Central capture the Class 7A state championship.