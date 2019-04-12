Lawrence growing off the field every bit as much as he is on the field

Clemson Football had 104 student athletes participate in spring drills. After spring practice was concluded, head coach Dabo Swinney began to meet with each one of those players.

Earlier this week, Swinney said he was halfway through those meetings and he has a long way to go before he is done.

“They are great meetings and they are very necessary,” he said.

The meetings are necessary for a number of reasons. For one, it lets the player know where he is in his development inside the program. It is also about what the coaches expect him to do over the next three and a half months to get better and be prepared for fall camp. It’s also about how the coaches expect them to act away from the football field, in the classroom and in the community.

One of the players Swinney has already spoken to is quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Though the sophomore came to Clemson as a highly recruited quarterback and player, and has the experience of dealing with the pressures of playing in big games and the pressures that come with being the starting quarterback at a school like Clemson, this off-season will be a little different for him.

“It is a different world for him,” Swinney said.

What’s different?

His popularity is different. After lighting up the college football world and leading the Tigers to a national championship—the first freshman quarterback to do that since 1985—Lawrence is already being asked and pulled in so many different directions. Those things are only going to increase in the off-season.

“It’s how he manages his time and just embraces his platform and uses it in the right way. But also keeping the perspective and understanding you have to say no sometimes, even though it may hurt somebody’s feelings,” Swinney said. “He has a class schedule. Everybody wants a picture. It is just one more picture. It is just one more this.”

Swinney says Lawrence is learning and growing everyday and he understands his popularity is going to be a big part of his life for a long time.

“That is not going to go away. That is going to be there for a long time,” Swinney said.

But if anybody can handle it, it is Lawrence.

“He has a good head on his shoulders. He has a good circle of people around him. His family is awesome. He is just a very humbled young man. He is fine,” Swinney said.