Lee: 'We needed to be better in the strike zone'

Lee: 'We needed to be better in the strike zone'

Baseball

Lee: 'We needed to be better in the strike zone'

By 2 hours ago

By: |

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to Florida State in Game 1 of their three-game series in Tallahassee, Fla.

Watch Lee discuss Friday night’s loss on TCITV:

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home