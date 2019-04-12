Son of former Tiger hopes to follow in dad's footsteps

Among the prospects that visited Clemson for the spring game last weekend was Chandler (Ariz.) 2021 defensive lineman Brandon Buckner, the son of former Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner.

“I really liked the atmosphere,” Brandon told The Clemson Insider. “My parents both went there. That’s how they met, and it just felt like home. Seeing all the fans out there was crazy, them running down the hill… I really liked the atmosphere and just the feeling of Clemson football, and I really enjoyed my time down there.”

Brandon made the trip to Clemson with his mother, as his father — now the defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders — had to work. They arrived to campus last Friday ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

“The highlight of the visit was probably just seeing my favorite players – Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Isaiah Simmons,” Brandon said. “And just meeting the coaching staff, learning more about the program, talking to the coaches, learning about PAW Journey and what they have to offer outside of football, because football is not going to last forever. It was learning the bigger picture of life, and that’s what I really liked about it.”

During the visit, Brandon was able to spend time with several members of the coaching staff including defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“Coach Venables, he seems like a really chill guy,” Brandon said. “I would love to play for him, what he’s done with that defense over the years, putting amazing talent into the NFL.”

A sophomore in the class of 2021, Brandon (6-2, 230) has received offers from Oregon and Arizona State, while schools such as Arizona, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon State and Cal are showing interest along with Clemson.

Brandon said it would mean a lot to him to have the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps at Clemson.

“If I did get an offer from Clemson, it would be an honor, picking up where my dad left off,” he said. “It would be an honor to play in that orange and white, run down the hill and play in Death Valley.”

Brandon said his father has been a big influence on his life, both on and off the football field.

Brentson was an All-ACC defensive tackle for the Tigers from 1990-’93 and was drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons and played in two Super Bowls for the Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

He was hired by the Raiders as the defensive line coach in January after previously serving as the D-line coach for both the Arizona Cardinals (2013-17) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018).

“My dad has been the best supporter of my life, giving me all the resources and tools and just telling me about life in general,” Brandon said. “Football, the game that he loves, just passing down what he knows. I’m just trying to soak up all the knowledge that he gives me so I can use it and be a man like him. So, he has definitely influenced me and helped me along the way.”

Brandon plans to return to Clemson to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer. Up next for him is a visit to the University of Arizona this weekend, then a visit to Oregon for its spring game April 20.