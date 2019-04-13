4-star teammate of Clemson commit talks spring game visit

Four-star class of 2021 offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson traveled to Clemson for the spring game last Saturday.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County prospect about his visit to Tigertown.

“It was good,” Ferguson said. “I really enjoyed it. It was probably my third time at Clemson, and it was everything I expected.”

Ferguson stands at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds and owns a double-digit offer list as a sophomore. He is teammates at Peach County High School with four-star Clemson linebacker commit Sergio Allen.

“We’re real close,” Ferguson said of his relationship with Allen. “We talk every day, get on the phone. We call each other brothers.”

Prior to visiting Clemson for the spring game, Ferguson made two trips to campus in the past to attend a regular season game and participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp.

According to Ferguson, Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell would like to see him at camp again this summer.

“He was just talking about how he likes my film and fundamentals,” Ferguson said, “and how he wanted me to come up to camp.”

Ferguson also spoke with his area recruiter for the Tigers, Todd Bates, while on campus.

Clemson’s coaching staff has made a strong impression on the Peach State standout.

“They seem like great guys and family,” Ferguson said. “It seems like if you need anything off the field or you’re going through something, they’ll be there just as they would on the field.”

Ferguson has offers from Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami, Michigan, Indiana, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. It’s early in his recruiting process, so he isn’t ready to name any favorites right now.

“I would say right now it’s an even playing field,” he said. “Everybody’s on the same.”

Ferguson is a candidate to earn an offer from Clemson in the future. If that comes to fruition, he said “it would definitely mean a lot.”

“They would definitely be up there because I’m already building a relationship with the coaching staff before I have an offer,” he said. “So, if I did get an offer, they would definitely be up there.”

Ferguson said he and Allen have discussed the possibility of being teammates again at the next level, at Clemson.

“He’s always like, ‘Come to Clemson with me, we can play together for two to three more years,’” Ferguson said. “He’s trying to recruit.”

Ferguson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 7 prospect from Georgia, No. 14 offensive tackle and No. 85 overall prospect in the class of 2021. He has also recently visited Georgia and Auburn, and plans to visit Georgia again next weekend before going to South Carolina on April 27.