Stud freshman DL Shaw recaps visit to Clemson

It’s hard to believe Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive end Travis Shaw is only a freshman in high school. The class of 2022 prospect stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and has a double-digit offer list already.

Clemson is showing early interest in Shaw, and he visited Clemson last weekend for the spring game at Death Valley.

“I really enjoyed it,” Shaw said. “The atmosphere and fans were great.”

It was Shaw’s first visit to Clemson and thus his first time seeing the Tigers play in person.

“I would say the highlight would be the energy around the players,” he said. “I feel like they played together. They all have the same mindset of wanting to be the best.”

Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates took time to talk with Shaw when he was on campus.

“He just told me he was glad I made it and hopes to see my face many more times in Death Valley,” Shaw said. “Coach Bates is a real cool coach. He says ‘I’m his guy.’”

Shaw’s impressive early offer list includes Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina.

What will Shaw bring to the table for the team he suits up for in the future?

“I bring energy, heart and toughness to the table,” he said. “Whatever team I end up playing for is going to get everything that God blessed me with. At 110 percent every snap.”

Shaw said his interest level in Clemson “is high” and he is grateful to be drawing interest from the defending champs.

“A team that’s coming off a national championship showing interest in me, that’s a huge deal,” he said.

Shaw recorded 52 tackles, including 13 for loss, as a freshman on Grimsley’s varsity squad last season.