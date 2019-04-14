4-star DT ‘loved’ visit to Clemson

Four-star defensive tackle Clyde Pinder Jr. is coming off a string of visits in which he saw four different programs in a week’s span.

One of the schools he made an unofficial visit to was Clemson. The class of 2020 prospect from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood attend the spring game last weekend.

“I loved it. It was nice,” he said of the visit. “The love and the faith the team had and the coaches (stood out). They’re good high-valued Christian men.”

Pinder (6-2, 295) has been in contact with Clemson for a while. He communicated frequently with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates leading up to the visit, which gave him another chance to catch up with the staff.

“They’re recruiting me hard,” he said of the Tigers. “Love has been shown tremendously.”

Pinder picked up an offer from Virginia Tech in early April to go with offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Boston College, West Virginia, USF and others.

Clemson is stingy when it comes to extending offers. The Tigers only offer a select group of prospects in each recruiting cycle, so Pinder would be grateful to have the chance to play in Death Valley if they come calling with an offer.

“It would mean a lot to be honest because they gave me a shot,” he said. “They just don’t offer anyone you know.”

Prior to visiting Clemson, Pinder made a visit to Florida on April 5. He also visited Florida State this past Monday and Texas A&M this weekend.

Pinder, whose father played football at USF, was credited with 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles as a junior last season. He is rated by Rivals as a four-star prospect and the No. 22 defensive tackle in the 2020 class.