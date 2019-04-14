Elite DT sets visit to Clemson

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page is an elite prospect in the class of 2021. Just a sophomore, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has two dozen college offers and is coveted by top programs around the country. He has the size and tools to develop into a major impact player and already looks physically ready to compete at the next level.

Page is in the early stages of the recruiting process right now, simply making trips to different schools to see what they have to offer.

“It’s going real well,” he said of his recruitment. “I’m enjoying all the visits I’m taking. I love it.”

Page most recently visited Alabama on April 6 and told The Clemson Insider that he has scheduled a visit to Clemson for the end of this month.

“I’m going to Clemson April 27,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

Page has made one visit to Clemson in the past, last December when the Tigers were preparing to take on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff.

“They treated me like family,” he recalled. “It was a playoff week, so they had a lot to do, but they spent a lot of their time with me, and a lot of the players like Dex and Christian. It was a good time. I liked it.”

Page has been able to speak with several members of Clemson’s coaching staff including defensive coordinator Brent Venables, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“They’re really interested and say that I would be a perfect fit for the way they play their defense” Page said.

Page said he plans to visit Tennessee soon as well but has not yet set a date for that trip.

As a sophomore last season, Page posted 80 total tackles including 26 for loss and 10 sacks. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 6 overall prospect in the class of 2021.