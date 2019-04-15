Clemson commit Williams excited about potential of 2020 class

Four-star offensive lineman John Williams has been committed to Clemson for more than seven months and is one of the leaders of the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class.

The Canton (Ga.) Creekview standout was excited to be back in Tigertown on April 6 when he attended the spring game.

“I don’t think I can ever grow tired of being up at Clemson,” Williams said. “It’s my second home and I cannot wait to be there full time.”

Since becoming the third commit in Clemson’s 2020 class last September, Williams has seen eight more players jump on board with the Tigers and says the group has already built a strong bond.

“There is something different about the type of people in this class that will make us really special on and off the field,” Williams said. “We are recruiting a lot of people right now. There is an electricity around Clemson and it’s attracting a lot of athletes to the program.”

One of the main players that Clemson’s commits are working to recruit – and one that Williams would love to block for in the future – is five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.

Uiagalelei visited Clemson for the spring game and was shown a lot of love by Williams and the several other commits that attended the spring game as well.

“D.J. is not only a great player on the field. He is a great man off the field,” Williams said. “His attitude and his mindset are a perfect match for what we got going on at Clemson, and we all want to have D.J. as our QB.”

Clemson’s 2020 class currently ranks No. 2 nationally behind only Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite, despite the fact the Tigers have three less commitments than the Tide.

Clemson’s class has a chance to be one of the best, if not the best, in program history considering the caliber of talent the Tigers are involved with and number of top players they have a chance to get.

“It almost doesn’t seem real,” Williams said. “When I committed back in September, I knew Clemson was the place for me. But as time went by and more and more committed, people started to talk about the potential of our class. And here we are in April with a full O-line class and beasts on both sides of the ball. We are all excited to see what is to come by the time we sign and beyond.”