Longtime assistant leaves Brownell's staff

Lucas McKay, who has spent all nine seasons on Brad Brownell’s coaching staff, is leaving Clemson to take a job as the new assistant coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

UMKC announced McKay’s hiring on Twitter Monday morning.

McKay spent last year as Brownell’s director of recruiting and before that he was the Tigers’ operation director for four seasons and the video coordinator for four seasons prior to that.

Brownell will meet with the media later Monday to discuss McKay’s replacement at IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl Tour, which continues at Greenville’s Fluor Field.

McKay first worked under Brownell as a student manager at UNC Wilmington from 2003-06. He was a manager on Brownell’s last team at UNC Wilmington, the 2005-06 squad that went 25-8 and won the Colonial Athletic Association championship en route to an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Seahawks compiled a 59-33 record while McKay was a manager with the team.

In four seasons as director of operations, McKay has helped the Tigers to a 45 ACC regular season wins, including a school record 11 in 2017-18.

That season, the Tigers turned in a banner year for the program with 25 wins and a trip to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. The Tigers finished tied for third in the ACC after being picked to finished 13th by the media in the preseason poll. The 25 wins were tied for the most in program history.

Clemson’s 2013-14 team reached a 10-win improvement over the previous season, finishing 23-13 overall and 10-8 in ACC play. The Tigers led the nation in three-point percentage defense (.285) and were ranked among the NCAA top 10 in scoring defense (58.4 ppg) and blocks per game (6.1).

McKay was an important part of the Tiger staff in 2010-11, when Clemson compiled a 22-12 overall record and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for a record fourth straight season. The Tigers were 9-7 in the ACC and earned a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament by virtue of being the No. 4 seed in the conference. Clemson also won its first NCAA Tournament game in 14 years in 2011 when the Tigers knocked off UAB, 70-52, in Dayton, Ohio, as part of the “First Four” round.