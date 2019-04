GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says he is almost done with his exit interviews with his players.

Swinney met with the media on Monday prior to IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl event at Greenville’s Prowl & Growl event.

“It has been really good,” he said. “I have a much better feel for this team. It is always a fun process for me to go through every spring to sit down with every player.”