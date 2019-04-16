Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson fans took over Fluor Field

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson fans took over Fluor Field

Feature

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Clemson fans took over Fluor Field

By , 3 hours ago

By: and |

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson fans took over Fluor Field in Greenville Monday night as IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl Tour visited the Greenville County Touchdown Club.

Check out all the action from the event in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery.

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home