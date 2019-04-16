Clemson piques interest of talented Florida DB

Tallahassee (Fla.) safety Ahmari Harvey has several college offers as a sophomore and hopes to see Clemson join his list in the future.

“It would mean almost everything to me,” he told TCI. “I have been wanting that offer since I was a kid.”

What piques the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder’s interest in the Tigers?

“It seems as if it’s a family environment, and it’s a winning program,” Harvey said.

The class of 2021 prospect could make his first visit to Clemson in the near future. He is garnering interest from the Tigers and expects to get a visit from them during the spring evaluation period.

“They said they like my film and that they heard I have a good character,” Harvey said. “Also they are trying to get me up there soon to visit. They should be down here for spring.”

Harvey currently holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Miami, Mississippi State, Rutgers, Samford, UAB and UCF. A few of those schools are standing out to him at this stage of his recruiting process.

“FSU, UCF, UM, UF are my favorites,” he said.

Harvey recently made visits to Florida and FSU. He doesn’t have any more visits scheduled at the moment.

As a sophomore last season, Harvey amassed an outstanding 122 tackles including eight for loss. He also logged 28 receptions for 433 yards and four touchdowns on offense.