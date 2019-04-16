Clemson player decides to transfer

Sophomore forward Malik William will transfer from Clemson University, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank Malik for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last two seasons and his contributions to back-to-back postseason appearances,” said Brownell. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

William, an Orlando, Fla. native, appeared in 17 games during his freshman season in 2017-18, averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.4 minutes per contest. William scored a career-high six points against Western Carolina. In that same game, William grabbed a career-high five rebounds.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications