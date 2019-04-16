First Pitch with Katie: Clemson vs. Georgia Preview

First Pitch with Katie: Clemson vs. Georgia Preview

Baseball

First Pitch with Katie: Clemson vs. Georgia Preview

By 4 hours ago

By: |

ATHENS, Ga. — The Clemson Insider is live from Foley Field as Clemson takes on Georgia tonight at 7 p.m. Jacob Hennessy is on the mound for the Tigers, while Tim Elliott gets the start for the Bulldogs.

TCI’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field.

, , , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home