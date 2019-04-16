First Pitch with Katie: Clemson vs. Georgia Preview

ATHENS, Ga. — The Clemson Insider is live from Foley Field as Clemson takes on Georgia tonight at 7 p.m. Jacob Hennessy is on the mound for the Tigers, while Tim Elliott gets the start for the Bulldogs.
TCI’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field.
ATHENS, Ga. — Clemson took the lead and broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning against Georgia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., Tuesday night. With two outs, Kyle Wilkie singled to centerfield off (…)
Pinson (Ala.) Valley athlete Ga’Quincy McKinstry, one of the top sophomore prospects in the country, made a visit to Clemson for the spring game on April 6. “I really enjoyed it,” McKinstry told TCI. (…)
Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins came back for his senior year and made the dreams of many Tiger fans come true with another national championship. Next week his dreams will come true when his (…)
Christian Wilkins says getting a Clemson guy is just different than anyone else an NFL team can select. Wilkins, along with his former defensive line teammates Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence, are (…)
Tallahassee (Fla.) safety Ahmari Harvey has several college offers as a sophomore and hopes to see Clemson join his list in the future. “It would mean almost everything to me,” he told TCI. “I have (…)
Sophomore forward Malik William will transfer from Clemson University, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Tuesday. “I’d like to thank Malik for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last (…)
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson softball coach John Rittman said “it is really super exciting” to see the new softball stadium coming together in Clemson. Rittman was in Greenville Monday night as IPTAY (…)
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson fans took over Fluor Field in Greenville Monday night as IPTAY’s Prowl & Growl Tour visited the Greenville County Touchdown Club. Check out all the action from the event in Bart (…)