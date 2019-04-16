Spring game visitor to get spring visit from Tigers

Pinson (Ala.) Valley athlete Ga’Quincy McKinstry, one of the top sophomore prospects in the country, made a visit to Clemson for the spring game on April 6.

“I really enjoyed it,” McKinstry told TCI.

A couple of things stood out to the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from what he saw during the spring game.

“How they competed against each other,” McKinstry said, “and a catch Justyn Ross made.”

McKinstry has visited Clemson several times overall and had another chance to catch up with the coaching staff while on campus.

The coaches were glad that McKinstry visited for the spring game, and they are planning to return the favor with a visit to his school during the spring evaluation period, which began Monday and runs through May 31.

“They were happy I came back, and let me know that they will be by in the spring,” McKinstry said.

McKinstry said he plans to return to Clemson this summer.

He isn’t expected to make his commitment any time soon, but knows what will be important to him when he renders a decision.

“It’s all about where I fit the best and where I feel home,” he said.

McKinstry is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 cornerback and No. 7 overall prospect in the class of 2021. He owns offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee and a number of others.