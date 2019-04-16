Tigers travel to Georgia for Midweek Rivalry Game

No. 16 Clemson (25-11) travels to Foley Field in Athens tonight to take on No. 4 Georgia (29-8) in a televised (SEC Network) 7:00PM contest.
The Series
|Meetings:
|235 (first met in 1900)
|Series Record:
|Georgia leads 125-108-2
|Record at Georgia:
|Georgia leads 70-48 at Georgia
|Last Meeting(s):
|Georgia won 5-3 at Clemson on April 2
Georgia swept two meetings in 2018
Won 6-3 at SRP Park in North Augusta & 6-1 in Athens
|vs. Lee:
|Series tied 4-4 (CU: 4-3; CofC: 0-1)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 40-26-1 all-time on April 16 with a 16-19-1 mark on the road.
|The Tigers have faced 12 of the 14 current SEC programs (missing LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 405-381-7 in those meetings with a 168-225-5 record on the road.
|Coach Lee has faced seven of the 14 current SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt). Lee is 19-28 against the programs, including a 12-12 record at Clemson.
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|7-5 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 4-6 @ Florida State (Sun, 4/14)
L, 2-16 @ Florida State (Sat, 4/13)
L, 2-6 @ Florida State (Fri, 4/12)
W, 2-0 vs. Furman (Wed, 4/10)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.4 RPG, .260 BA, 67 2B, 4 3B, 43 HR, 164 BB, 42 HBP, 325 K, 59-77 SB
|Pitching:
|3.77 ERA, .232 OBA (275 hits), 125 BB, 40 HBP, & 318 K in 322.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (41 errors in 1346 chances)
The Bulldogs
|Head Coach:
|Scott Stricklin (6th season at Georgia)
|2018 Recap:
|39-21 (18-12; 2nd SEC East) – Athens Regional – #19 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (1 out of 14 first-place votes) in SEC East Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|18-3 (25-8 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 7-1 @ Tennessee (Sat, 4/13)
L, 0-3 @ Tennessee (Fri, 4/12)
L, 0-2 @ Tennessee(Thu, 4/11)
W, 12-2 vs. #17 Georgia Tech (Tue, 4/9)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.5 RPG, .273 BA, 59 2B, 7 3B, 37 HR, 191 BB, 34 HBP, 273 K, 46-54 SB
|Pitching:
|2.78 ERA, .187 OBA (214 hits), 131 BB, 32 HBP, & 361 K in 327.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.981 (25 errors in 1341 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.264 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 33 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.301 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 16 RBI in 30 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.279 BA, 11 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 36 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.302 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 36 games
|3B
|15
|James Parker
|FR
|.225 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 20 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.292 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 36 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.252 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 36 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.289 BA, 6 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 31 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.302 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 28 games
|Georgia
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|30
|Mason Meadows
|*SO
|.206 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 9 RBI in 24 games
|1B
|14
|Patrick Sullivan
|*JR
|.286 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 15 RBI in 24 games
|2B
|2
|LJ Talley
|JR
|.358 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 37 games
|SS
|7
|Cam Shepherd
|JR
|.222 BA, 7 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games
|3B
|22
|Aaron Schunk
|JR
|.336 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 28 RBI in 37 games
|LF
|31
|Riley King
|*SO
|.307 BA, 5 2B, 5 HR, & 33 RBI in 37 games
|CF
|1
|Tucker Maxwell
|JR
|.271 BA, 5 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 34 games
|RF
|20
|Chaney Rogers
|SO
|.247 BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 31 games
|DH
|42
|John Cable
|GR
|.280 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 24 RBI in 33 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|LHP
|32
|Jacob Hennessy
|JR
|3-0/7 app (1 GS)/4.00 ERA (18.0 IP)/.203 OBA (13 hits)/7 BB/13 K
|RHP
|44
|Tim Elliott
|JR
|5-1/8 app (7 GS)/1.30 ERA (41.2 IP)/.143 OBA (20 hits)/11 BB/42 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Sharpe
|.667
|1-1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0-1
|HR
|Davidson
|.200
|5-5
|20
|3
|4
|1
|1-8
|HR, 2B
|Meredith
|.200
|2-2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1-3
|2 HBP, 1-2 SB
|Greene
|.167
|6-6
|18
|4
|3
|3
|2-3
|HR, 2 SH, SF
|Wilkie
|.167
|3-3
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0-5
|Byrd
|.083
|5-3
|12
|0
|1
|4
|0-2
|2B, SF
|Hall
|.000
|1-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|B. Hawkins
|.000
|1-1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Majkowski
|.000
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|Teodosio
|.000
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Griffith
|0.00
|4-0
|0-0
|6.1
|2
|0
|0
|1-7
|..091
|Hennessy
|0.00
|2-0
|0-0
Save
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1-1
|.000
|Spiers
|2.70
|2-0
|0-0
|3.1
|1
|1
|1
|1-1
|.100
|Crawford
|2.84
|2-1
|0-1
|6.1
|5
|6
|2
|3-4
|.208
|Weatherly
|4.50
|2-0
|0-0
|2.0
|0
|1
|1
|1-4
|.000
|Marr
|10.80
|2-1
|0-1
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|3-5
|.318
|Reed
|N/A
|1-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|.000