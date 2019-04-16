Tigers travel to Georgia for Midweek Rivalry Game

Baseball

Tigers travel to Georgia for Midweek Rivalry Game

No. 16 Clemson (25-11) travels to Foley Field in Athens tonight to take on No. 4 Georgia (29-8) in a televised (SEC Network) 7:00PM contest.

 

 

The Series

Meetings: 235 (first met in 1900)
Series Record: Georgia leads 125-108-2
Record at Georgia: Georgia leads 70-48 at Georgia
Last Meeting(s): Georgia won 5-3 at Clemson on April 2
Georgia swept two meetings in 2018
Won 6-3 at SRP Park in North Augusta & 6-1 in Athens
vs. Lee: Series tied 4-4 (CU: 4-3; CofC: 0-1)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 40-26-1 all-time on April 16 with a 16-19-1 mark on the road.
The Tigers have faced 12 of the 14 current SEC programs (missing LSU and Missouri). Clemson is 405-381-7 in those meetings with a 168-225-5 record on the road.
Coach Lee has faced seven of the 14 current SEC programs (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt). Lee is 19-28 against the programs, including a 12-12 record at Clemson.

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Road Record: 7-5 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 4-6 @ Florida State (Sun, 4/14)
L, 2-16 @ Florida State (Sat, 4/13)
L, 2-6 @ Florida State (Fri, 4/12)
W, 2-0 vs. Furman (Wed, 4/10)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.4 RPG, .260 BA, 67 2B, 4 3B, 43 HR, 164 BB, 42 HBP, 325 K, 59-77 SB
Pitching: 3.77 ERA, .232 OBA (275 hits), 125 BB, 40 HBP, & 318 K in 322.0 IP
Fielding: .970 (41 errors in 1346 chances)

The Bulldogs

Head Coach: Scott Stricklin (6th season at Georgia)
2018 Recap: 39-21 (18-12; 2nd SEC East) – Athens Regional – #19 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (1 out of 14 first-place votes) in SEC East Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 18-3 (25-8 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 7-1 @ Tennessee (Sat, 4/13)
L, 0-3 @ Tennessee (Fri, 4/12)
L, 0-2 @ Tennessee(Thu, 4/11)
W, 12-2 vs. #17 Georgia Tech (Tue, 4/9)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.5 RPG, .273 BA, 59 2B, 7 3B, 37 HR, 191 BB, 34 HBP, 273 K, 46-54 SB
Pitching: 2.78 ERA, .187 OBA (214 hits), 131 BB, 32 HBP, & 361 K in 327.1 IP
Fielding: .981 (25 errors in 1341 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .264 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 33 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .301 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 16 RBI in 30 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .279 BA, 11 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 36 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .302 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 36 games
3B 15 James Parker FR .225 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 20 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .292 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 36 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .252 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 36 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .289 BA, 6 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 31 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .302 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 28 games
Georgia
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 30 Mason Meadows *SO .206 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 9 RBI in 24 games
1B 14 Patrick Sullivan *JR .286 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 15 RBI in 24 games
2B 2 LJ Talley JR .358 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 37 games
SS 7 Cam Shepherd JR .222 BA, 7 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 37 games
3B 22 Aaron Schunk JR .336 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 28 RBI in 37 games
LF 31 Riley King *SO .307 BA, 5 2B, 5 HR, & 33 RBI in 37 games
CF 1 Tucker Maxwell JR .271 BA, 5 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 34 games
RF 20 Chaney Rogers SO .247 BA, 6 2B, 1 HR, & 6 RBI in 31 games
DH 42 John Cable GR .280 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 24 RBI in 33 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy JR 3-0/7 app (1 GS)/4.00 ERA (18.0 IP)/.203 OBA (13 hits)/7 BB/13 K
RHP 44 Tim Elliott JR 5-1/8 app (7 GS)/1.30 ERA (41.2 IP)/.143 OBA (20 hits)/11 BB/42 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Georgia

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Sharpe .667 1-1 3 2 2 1 0-1 HR
Davidson .200 5-5 20 3 4 1 1-8 HR, 2B
Meredith .200 2-2 5 0 1 0 1-3 2 HBP, 1-2 SB
Greene .167 6-6 18 4 3 3 2-3 HR, 2 SH, SF
Wilkie .167 3-3 12 0 2 0 0-5
Byrd .083 5-3 12 0 1 4 0-2 2B, SF
Hall .000 1-1 4 0 0 0 0-0
B. Hawkins .000 1-1 4 0 0 0 0-0
Majkowski .000 1-1 3 0 0 0 0-1
Teodosio .000 1-1 2 0 0 0 1-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Griffith 0.00 4-0 0-0 6.1 2 0 0 1-7 ..091
Hennessy 0.00 2-0 0-0
Save		 0.2 0 0 0 1-1 .000
Spiers 2.70 2-0 0-0 3.1 1 1 1 1-1 .100
Crawford 2.84 2-1 0-1 6.1 5 6 2 3-4 .208
Weatherly 4.50 2-0 0-0 2.0 0 1 1 1-4 .000
Marr 10.80 2-1 0-1 5.0 7 6 6 3-5 .318
Reed N/A 1-0 0-0 0.0 0 0 0 1-0 .000

 

