What They Are Saying: Christian Wilkins

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins came back for his senior year and made the dreams of many Tiger fans come true with another national championship.

Next week his dreams will come true when his name is called in the NFL draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Wilkins with the draft approaching.

Falcons select Christian Wilkins in new SB Nation Mock Draft. https://t.co/6aTdEr7wck — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) April 15, 2019

Our latest @MoveTheSticks 360 series pod with DJ & @BuckyBrooks features the @ClemsonFB D-Line (Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell & Austin Bryant). Find out what makes the 2-time national championship D-Linemen so special. LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/zTNwjfgcQM pic.twitter.com/0gKnYHqrmS — NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) April 16, 2019

3-Tech is a need for the #Vikings ONLY if two names fall early. Clemson DT Christian Wilkins is one of those names. He's a high character, high motor guy that fans will instantly fall in love with. LINK TO FULL VID ▶️ https://t.co/tnwp7fmA4I pic.twitter.com/3Vi66HJ7xN — Andy🇰🇷 (@AndyCarlsonShow) April 15, 2019

Is Christian Wilkins the ideal first-round pick for the Falcons? https://t.co/Ois1GfOI8m pic.twitter.com/XiluXPASt2 — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) April 12, 2019

What prepares Clemson Tigers 🏈 for the next level? Former @ClemsonFB now #NFLDraft prospect Christian Wilkins chats with @AdamSchefter on the latest podcast 📲 🔊: https://t.co/xvXS1Eebi3 pic.twitter.com/e0qHfDpETQ — ESPN Podcasts (@espnpodcasts) April 15, 2019

"He's this tremendous hard worker on the field and just a great human being off the field. You can't go wrong with guys like that." Yesterday on the show @Ourlads_Shonka told us why DT Christian Wilkins could be a good fit for the @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/0BwtDrJM2P — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) April 16, 2019

Clemson DT Christian Wilkins will be Mike Zimmer's Geno Atkins 2.0 or the ceiling Sharrif Floyd was on track to hit. Would be AMAZING if he dropped to 18. https://t.co/tnwp7fEaWg — Andy🇰🇷 (@AndyCarlsonShow) April 15, 2019

What would Clemson DT Christian Wilkins bring to the Giants? #nyg https://t.co/ILklt1VIsv — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) April 12, 2019

Excited for the @NFLDraft ? Get started and submit a Scouting Report today! Be an Expert and rate the postional categories of @ClemsonFB Christian Wilkins! What are his top skills? #NFLDraft https://t.co/vcgFfLTrzG — Fanteractive (@Fanteractive) April 16, 2019

Vikings take DT Christian Wilkins in latest The Ringer mock draft https://t.co/bGjAjXBwUo — TheVikingsWire (@TheVikingsWire) April 16, 2019