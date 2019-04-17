Clemson commit thankful for All-America Game invite

Clemson is putting together a special 2020 recruiting class, and one of the key pieces in the class is Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive lineman Walker Parks.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound prospect received an invitation to play in the prestigious 2020 Under Armour All-America Game following a standout performance in a UA combine this past weekend in Ohio.

“That was unreal,” Parks said of the All-America Game invite. “Not sure why, but I wasn’t expecting that at all. A lot of hard work paid off, and I can’t really explain what it feels like to have that honor.

“What I’m most proud about is that four of the five linemen committed in (Clemson’s) 2020 class are All-American… and the fifth is injured. That is crazy to me.”

Parks was referring to fellow Tiger offensive line commits Paul Tchio, Mitchell Mayes and Bryn Tucker. The other O-line pledge, John Williams, is recovering from a slight labrum tear that he suffered last season and hasn’t been able to participate in camps this year. However, Williams told TCI recently that his rehab is going well and his shoulder feels great.

Parks says the O-line class is building a special bond, and he is extremely excited about their potential as a group.

“I honestly don’t think there’s an O-line class like us in the country and maybe ever,” he said. “That’s a bold statement, but we are all best friends and brothers. There’s not some of us close and some left out — every one of us are like brothers.

“Our potential is crazy, but potential means nothing. We have a lot to back up and we won’t let anyone down.”

Parks, Mayes, Tucker and Williams were all present for Clemson’s spring game a couple of weekends ago, and they are all working to help the Tigers build a historic 2020 class.

“We have a couple of big-time guys we are all recruiting as a class,” Parks said.

For Parks personally, he has a few goals for his upcoming senior season.

“I want to be dominant, and most importantly stay healthy and get myself ready for Clemson in December,” he said.

Parks intends to be a mid-year enrollee at Clemson.

“I plan on early enrolling,” he said. “It is very difficult process. I have a lot of classes to take online but I plan on finishing them.”

Parks, who committed to the Tigers last October, is ranked as a top-200 national prospect by 247Sports and top-250 prospect nationally by ESPN.