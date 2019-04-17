Lee proud of the way his team fought in 20-inning loss to No. 4 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — After 20 long innings, No. 4 Georgia finally plated a run to beat Clemson thanks to Conner Tate, who drove in Tucker Maxwell in the bottom of the 20th to beat the 16th-ranked Tigers, 3-2, at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

It was the longest game in Clemson’s storied history, as well as Georgia’s. It was also the longest game in the history of the Clemson-Georgia series and lasted 6 hours and 33 minutes after starting at 7:02 p.m.

The two teams combined to use 14 pitchers and had a total of 50 strikeouts, one off the NCAA record of 51. Clemson pitching had 24 strikeouts, a new school record.

Watch Lee’s interview with the media following the game on TCITV: