Plenty of mutual interest between Clemson, top Peach State OL

Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County offensive lineman Micah Morris is enjoying the recruiting process, and for good reason. He is a highly regarded prospect in the class of 2021 with a multitude of major offers to his credit.

“The recruiting process is going great,” Morris told The Clemson Insider recently. “I have a lot of colleges with interest in me, and it’s all a blessing.”

Clemson is one of the schools recruiting Morris, and there is plenty of interest between the two parties.

“I think that we’re both very interested in each other,” Morris said.

Morris hears from and has a connection to Clemson through his head coach at Camden County High School.

“I know that Clemson, coach Danny Pearman, talks to my head coach all the time, and he relays messages to me,” Morris said. “And my coach, Bob Sphire, coached (former Clemson offensive lineman) Mitch Hyatt whenever he was at North Gwinnett.”

Morris has not yet made a visit to Clemson, although that could change soon.

“I definitely plan on visiting them soon,” he said. “If not spring, then definitely summer.”

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Morris has a long list of college offers that includes Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others.

As he goes through the recruiting process, he is looking to pick the school that will benefit him the most in life after football.

“I definitely want a school that can help me just as much as I can help them, as in getting me a quality education,” Morris said. “Because eventually, football’s going to be done, and it’s going to take (education) to keep you going after that.”

Morris says the school that gains his commitment will get the total package, on and off the field.

“Not only am I going to bring a great player with a great work ethic, I’ll also bring a great student that you don’t have to worry about getting his classwork done,” he said.

Morris is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 46 overall prospect in the class of 2021. He recently committed to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl.