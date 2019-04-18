Catching up with Clemson commit Allen

Clemson commit Sergio Allen has been All In since giving his verbal pledge to the Tigers last summer. The four-star linebacker from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County became one of the first members of Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class when he committed on July 26, 2018.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Allen about a variety of topics, including his visit to Clemson for the spring game, his goals for his senior season, who he is recruiting for the Tigers and more:

TCI: How did you enjoy being back in Tigertown for the spring game?

Allen: “I loved it. Being with all the guys man, it was awesome.”

TCI: What have you been hearing from the coaches?

Allen: “Just to keep working. They really can’t wait for the season.”

TCI: Who are you working to recruit for the Tigers?

Allen: “The three main targets to me are D.J. (Uiagalelei), Bryan (Bresee) and Julian (Fleming). Really working on Jordan (Burch) as well.”

TCI: How do you feel about Clemson’s chances with those guys?

Allen: “I feel very good. Those are my guys. We’re close. Their commitment days are coming up and time will tell.”

TCI: What are your goals for your upcoming senior season?

Allen: “My personal goals are to become really explosive and faster. I feel like that’d bring my game to another level of physicality. But team goals, I want to go 1-0 every week, but it starts in the offseason and at practice. I want to bring another region championship to Peach County and go home with what we’ve missed two years in a row… a state championship.”