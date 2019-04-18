Davidson named Clemson's Top Male ACC Scholar-Athlete

Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was named Clemson’s male recipient of the ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year Award.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year awards were established in 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Davidson, a management major who has a 3.98 cumulative GPA, was chosen as Clemson’s representative for all male sports. The Charlotte N.C. native is slated to graduate in May in his sixth semester at Clemson.

Davidson, one of 40 players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List earlier this month, was voted as a co-captain (alongside Carson Spiers) by his teammates prior to the 2019 season. He is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 35 RBIs, 30 runs, a .401 on-base percentage and 12 steals in 37 games and is riding a current 34-game on-base streak. He has also committed only six errors in 177 chances at shortstop, good for a .966 fielding percentage.

In his career, he is hitting .289 with 37 doubles, a triple, 37 homers, 122 RBIs, a .399 on-base percentage and 32 steals in 163 games. He has started every Clemson game of his career at shortstop and has a .949 career fielding percentage.

Davidson is the 10th Tiger in history to hit double-digit homers in three different seasons. He is also the first Tiger in history to total double-digit homers and double-digit steals in three different seasons.

His father, Mark, a former Tiger and MLB player, was a student assistant coach on the 2018 team.

