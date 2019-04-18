What They Are Saying: Clelin Ferrell

Next Thursday former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell will see his dream come true when he is drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Ferrell on Twitter as the 2019 NFL Draft approaches.

What a tribute to the parents and family of Clelin Ferrell, to Clelin, himself, and to Benedictine College Prep. The interview succinctly highlights why all are very special. https://t.co/EMptE1kOk3 — Benedictine Middies (@BCPMiddies) April 17, 2019

The Titans could take Clemson DL Clelin Ferrell in the first round (or another Tigers lineman). Dabo Swinney gave @travhaney some insight into Ferrell, Wilkins and Lawrence. https://t.co/cdsO56ldOI pic.twitter.com/gJeURELliq — The Athletic (@TheAthleticNSH) April 18, 2019

Our latest @MoveTheSticks 360 series pod with DJ & @BuckyBrooks features the @ClemsonFB D-Line (Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell & Austin Bryant). Find out what makes the 2-time national championship D-Linemen so special. LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/zTNwjfgcQM pic.twitter.com/0gKnYHqrmS — NFL Podcasts (@NFL_Podcasts) April 16, 2019

Raiders meeting with edge rushers Josh Allen and Clelin Ferrellhttps://t.co/ZS7VrLw1eH pic.twitter.com/lYwsMIpjKp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 16, 2019

Great pass rushers are hard to find, of course, and the #Raiders have two good ones in the building today: Kentucky’s Josh Allen and Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell are in Oakland for a pre-draft visit, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 16, 2019

"Cody Ford, Clelin Ferrell or Jawaan Taylor for the Panthers at 16?"@NickWilsonWFNZ & @JoshParcell grade mock drafts from Evan Silva, Nate Davis & The Ringer in "Mock The Mock": https://t.co/W5fS3UJ1fX pic.twitter.com/ZUQOvJsmQK — WFNZ-AM/FM (@wfnz) April 16, 2019

The Lions brought a couple interesting defensive linemen in for visits recently, including one Clemson standout who could be a high first-round pick https://t.co/1ohoUkYfdc via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2019

"He plays with an unrelenting motor that pairs well with his play strength to make him a dominant run defender and potent pass rusher." Full Prospect Profile on Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell: https://t.co/elDcUh0X0O pic.twitter.com/nxj4wzSEAb — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 15, 2019

Both Clemson DL, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell, are visiting today with the Los Angeles Rams, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2019