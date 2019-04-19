5-star Bresee's teammate talks about visit to Clemson

Ryan Linthicum of Damascus (Md.) High School is the top-ranked offensive center in the class of 2021. He also happens to be teammates with one of Clemson’s top targets, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Linthicum and Bresee are close friends, and they traveled to Clemson together to attend the spring game on April 6.

TCI recently caught up with Linthicum about the visit.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Love the atmosphere there.”

While on campus, Linthicum had the chance to meet and spend time with Clemson’s coaching staff.

“I heard that the coaches are very interested, and I’m going to be back on campus soon,” Linthicum said.

A 6-foot-4, 275-pound sophomore, Linthicum already owns offers from schools such as LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

After a great visit to Clemson, Linthicum would love to see the Tigers join his offer list in the future.

“It would mean the world to me,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine it.”

Dabo Swinney and the coaches left a strong impression on Linthicum, and he has already made plans to return to Tigertown.

“I would say the most that stands out to me is how awesome the coaches are,” he said. “I will visit again in the summer.”

Linthicum is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 center and No. 172 overall prospect in the 2021 class. He most recently visited Maryland this week, and went to Virginia, Penn State and Pittsburgh in March.