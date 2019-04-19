Clark, Davidson, Sharpe Named To Watch Lists

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore lefthander Mat Clark, junior shortstop Logan Davidson and freshman righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe were all named to national watch lists, announced Thursday by the College Baseball Foundation.

Clark and Sharpe are two of 69 players on the National Pitcher-of-the-Year Award Watch List, while Sharpe is one of 25 players on the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award Watch List. Davidson is one of 69 players on the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List, presented to the nation’s top shortstop.

Clark is 7-1 with a 2.84 ERA, .196 opponents’ batting average and 35 strikeouts against 11 walks in 44.1 innings pitched over nine appearances (six starts) in 2019. He is also 5-1 with a 3.06 ERA, .198 opponents’ batting average and 22 strikeouts in 35.1 innings pitched in six ACC regular-season starts.

Davidson, a team co-captain, is hitting .288 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 homers, 35 RBIs, 30 runs, a .401 on-base percentage and 12 steals in 37 games in 2019. He has committed only six errors in 177 chances at shortstop, good for a .966 fielding percentage.