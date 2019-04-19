Clark, Davidson, Sharpe Named To Watch Lists

Latest
Tigers welcome Blue Devils for Key ACC Series
No. 16 Clemson (25-12, 11-7 ACC) welcomes Duke (21-16, 8-10 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for an important three-game ACC series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM (…)
It could be a record NFL Draft for Clemson football
It’s hard to imagine, especially given its rich football history, Clemson has had no more than two players selected in the first round of any NFL Draft. But that could change next Thursday in Nashville. In (…)
Tucker can't wait to join the Tigers
One of several commits that made the trip to Clemson for the spring game on April 6 was four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker of Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic. It marked Tucker’s first time at Clemson (…)
Tigers look to get back to the basics
Clemson is in the middle of its worse losing skid of the season. In fact, it’s the only one the Tigers have had this year. Heading into this weekend series against Duke, 16th-ranked Clemson (25-12, 11-7 (…)
Top California cornerback to get visit from Clemson
Clemson already nabbed one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 recruiting class with Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian star Fred Davis, but it plans on taking a couple more at the position this year. (…)
Will Mullen go in the first round of the NFL Draft?
Trayvon Mullen was a lock-down corner for Clemson this past season. He brings great size and athleticism to the position and some think he has what it takes to be a first-round pick in next Thursday’s NFL (…)
Catching up with Clemson commit Allen
Clemson commit Sergio Allen has been All In since giving his verbal pledge to the Tigers last summer. The four-star linebacker from Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County became one of the first members of (…)
Davidson named Clemson's Top Male ACC Scholar-Athlete
Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was named Clemson’s male recipient of the ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year Award. The ACC Scholar-Athlete-of-the-Year awards were established in 2007 to be (…)
Once again, ESPN gives Clemson no credit
ESPN released its College Football Playoff Predictor on Wednesday, and to no one’s surprise Clemson and Alabama were listed one and two as teams with the best shot to make the CFP. Clemson heads up the list (…)