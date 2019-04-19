Clemson’s 10 greatest NFL Draft Classes

Next Thursday, Clemson could have as many as 10 players taken in the 2019 NFL Draft. It potentially, given the number of first and second-round players expected to be drafted, could be the best and deepest draft in Clemson’s storied football history.

So, what have been the best draft classes in Clemson history? Not about how many were selected, but how the class ultimately did as a whole in their NFL careers, or are still doing.

Here is a list of the 10 best draft classes, based on what they accomplished, as a group in the NFL.

1979: The 1979 class had six players selected in the NFL Draft. Two of the six players—Jerry Butler and Steve Fuller—were taken in the first round, the first time two Clemson players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the same year. The 1979 draft produced five players who played at least four seasons in the league, including Joe Bostic (third round), Dwight Clark (10th round) and Stan Rome (11th round). Butler and Clark were both named All-Pros in their careers and both were selected to play in the Pro Bowl. Butler, along with Bostic, also made the All-Rookie team in 1979. Clark went on to win two Super Bowls for the San Francisco 49ers (1981 and ’84), while Fuller won a Super Bowl as a member of the Chicago Bears in 1985.

1983: The 1983 Class was and still is the deepest in Clemson history. In all, 10 players were chosen by NFL teams in 1983, led by first-round pick Terry Kinard. He went No. 10 overall to the New York Giants. Five of those 10 players played at least four years in the NFL. Kinard was a member of the Giants 1986 Super Bowl team and was named to the All-Rookie team in 1983. Andy Headen (8th round pick of the Giants) also earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 1986 Giants. Johnny Rembert (4th round to the Patriots) played 10 seasons in the league. He was an All-Pro and played for New England in Super Bowl XX in 1985.

1985: Clemson’s 1985 Draft produced three players that were named to the All-Rookie team (William Perry, Kevin Mack and Dale Hatcher). Perry was chosen in the first-round (No. 22 overall) by the Chicago Bears. He played 10 years in the league. He was named to the All-Rookie team, along with punter Dale Hatcher, who also earned All-Pro honors and was selected to the Pro Bowl. Perry helped the Bears win Super Bowl XX in 1985, while Mack was named All-Pro. Donald Igwebuike played seven years in the NFL as a placekicker.

1991: There were no first-round picks in the 1991 NFL Draft, but there were a lot of good players. Jerome Henderson (second round) played nine seasons in the league. Dexter Davis (fourth-round pick) played five seasons, as did Doug Johnson (second-round pick). However, (punter/kicker) Chris Gardocki (third round) played in more games than any player in Clemson history, 244 overall. He played 16 seasons, tied for the longest in Clemson history. Gardocki played in the Pro Bowl and was the starting punter for the Steelers when they won Super Bowl XL in 2005.

1992: Just four players were drafted in 1992, but all four became starters in the NFL and all four were All-Pro at one point in their careers. Chester McGlockton was taken in the first round (No. 16 overall by the Raiders), while Levon Kirkland went No. 38 overall to the Steelers. Curtis Whitely (Chargers) and Ed McDaniel (Vikings) were both selected in the fifth round of the draft. McGlockton was a three-time All-Pro selection and played in the Pro Bowl four straight years. Kirkland, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, was selected to the All-Decade team for the 1990s. He played in Super XXX for the Steelers and was a two-time All-Pro selection and played in the Pro Bowl twice. Whitley played in Super Bowl XXIX for San Diego and was an All-Pro center for the Carolina Panthers. McDaniel played 10 seasons in the league and earned All-Pro honors in 1998.

1996: Only three Clemson players were selected in the 1996 draft class, but one of those three players became Clemson’s First Pro Football Hall of Famer. Patrick Sapp (50th overall) and Brian Dawkins (61st overall) were selected in the second round, while Lemont Evans went in the fifth round. While Sapp and Evans played four seasons in the NFL, Dawkins went on to play for 16 years—tying the Clemson record—and in 224 games. Dawkins, who became the most feared safety in the game, was selected to the All-Rookie team in 1996. He was a nine-time All-Pro Selection (a Clemson record) and played in Super Bowl XXXIX. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

1997: The 1997 draft class was another small draft class for Clemson, as it produced just two players. However, those two players had very productive careers in the NFL. Trevor Pryce (the 28th overall pick by the Broncos) played nine seasons in the NFL. He helped the Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in his first two seasons. He was selected to the Pro Bowl four straight years from 1999-2002. Dexter McCleon was picked in the second round at No. 40 overall. McCleon played 10 seasons in the NFL, while helping the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV.

2011: Of the six players selected in the 2011 class, five became starters in the NFL, but none of them were selected in the first round of the draft. Jarvis Jenkins (second round) has played eight years in the league and has been a starter for various teams. Marcus Gilchrest (second round) has been a starter for many teams as well and is still in the league, too. Da’Quan Bowers (second round) started for the Buccaneers and played five years in the NFL. Chris Hairston (fourth round) has started for the Chargers and the Bills, while Byron Maxwell has started for the Seattle Seahawks and the Dolphins and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII.

2012: Three of the four players selected in the 2012 class have gone on to be starters in the NFL, and one just won a Super Bowl with the Patriots this past February. Andre Branch (second round) has been a starter for the Jaguars and the Dolphins. Dwayne Allen (third round) started for the Colts and was selected to the All-Rookie Team in his first year. He won a Super Bowl this past year with the New England Patriots, and played in Super Bowl LII as well. Coty Sensabaugh has started for the Titans, Giants and the Steelers in his career.

2014: Of the five players taken in the 2014 draft from Clemson, three have become starters in the NFL. Sammy Watkins (the No. 4 overall pick) has suffered through some injuries in his career, but he has been a starter for the Bills, the Rams and the Chiefs. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in ’14. Bashaud Breeland was also on the 2014 All-Rookie team and has been a starter for the Washington Redskins. Martavis Bryant, though he has had some troubles, has started for the Steelers and the Raiders. He set several NFL rookie records when he was with the Steelers in 2014.