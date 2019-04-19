Duke rallies past No. 16 Clemson

Duke rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat No. 16 Clemson, 9-8, Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

It was the fifth loss in a row for the Tigers.

Ethan Murray’s two-out single in the ninth inning tied the score, then Michael Rothenberg’s double plated Murray for the go-ahead run.

The Blue Devils’ comeback overshadowed a great evening from Clemson’s Sam Hall, who hit two home runs, made a diving catch in center field and stole home to tie the game late.

Davis Sharpe got his usual Friday night start and went 5 2/3 innings. However, the freshman gave up seven hits, four runs and four earned runs in a no decision.

Hall put the Tigers up early with a solo home run down the left field line on the third pitch in the bottom of the first inning.

Clemson plated two more runs in the third inning. James Parker started things off with a double down the left field line. Logan Davidson walked and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Grayson Byrd scored Parker with a grounder to second. Kyle Wilkie singled to left to score Davidson for a 3-0 lead

Duke stormed in front with four runs in the top of the fourth inning. But Clemson rallied in the bottom frame regain the lead.

Bo Majkowski and Jordan Greene walked to start the bottom of the fourth. Justin Hawkins bunted the runners over. Parker grounded to second to score Majkowski. Hall then hit his second home run of the night to left field to score Greene with a two-run shot and a 6-4 lead.

The Blue Devils regained the lead after plating three runs in the seventh inning, but again the Tigers responded.

Clemson bounced right back to take the lead and once again Hall was involved. The sophomore singled to center and advanced to second on a balk. Davidson just beat out a single to third advancing Hall to third, who then stole home with a great slide at the plate.

Davidson then stole third and scored on a ground ball by Wilkie to put the Tigers back on top, 8-7.

With the loss Clemson fell to 25-13 overall and 11-8 in the ACC. The Tigers and Devils are scheduled to play game two of the series at 3 PM on Saturday.